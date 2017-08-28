Airline offering ‘ultra-low’ cost flights from Boston to Paris, other destinations

BOSTON (WHDH) - WOW air announced Monday that it is offering $69 one-way fares from Boston to eight European cities, including Paris.

The “ultra-low cost” transatlantic airline is offering the reduced fares from Sept. through Nov. 2017.

“It is WOW air’s goal to consistently offer the lowest prices available for transatlantic travel,” said Skúli Mogensen, founder and CEO of WOW air.

Flights to Paris, Brussels, Stockholm, Dublin, Berlin, London, Copenhagen, and Edinburgh are available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)