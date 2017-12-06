(WHDH) — Some airlines are preemptively announcing a new luggage limit.

Smart Luggage is poised to become one of the top gifts this season but its already being banned.

American Airlines was the first to announce new policies Friday and other major airlines are expected to follow.

The batteries in Smart Luggage pose a fire risk that could go undetected in the cargo hold.

For now, the bags can travel in cabins as long as they are powered down.

