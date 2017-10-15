Airman who went missing in WWII being laid to rest

BOSTON (AP) — A U.S. Army Air Forces officer from Massachusetts is being laid to rest more than 70 years after he went missing in World War II.

A funeral with full military honors for 2nd Lt. Richard M. Horwitz, of Brookline, is scheduled for Sunday at a family plot at a West Roxbury.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says the 22-year-old Horwitz was the radar navigator on a B24 Liberator that crashed into the Adriatic Sea after a Feb. 28, 1945 attack on a railroad bridge in northern Italy.

The bomber’s wreckage was located by an Italian citizen off the coast of Grado, Italy in 2013, and remains were recovered in 2015.

Horwitz’s remains were identified through DNA as well as historical evidence and dental and bone analysis.

