BOSTON (WHDH) - An Azores airplane was damaged during what Massport is calling a minor incident with another piece of equipment at Logan Airport on Tuesday.

A representative for the airline said, because of the damage, the plane could not continue with it’s scheduled flight.

There were no injuries.

