Airport officials find baggage handler inside plane cargo hold

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Airport authorities at Washington-Dulles got a sky-high surprise over the weekend.

United Airlines confirmed one of their Charlotte-based baggage handlers was found inside the cargo hold of a plane on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities don’t know much about how he got into the cargo hold, but radio traffic from Washington, D.C. reveals the scramble to figure out if he was who he alleged — and not a dangerous stowaway.

United says the employee was found unharmed, which is incredible since the flight reached 27,000 feet and flew at a speed of 470 miles per hour.

