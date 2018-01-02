ANNISTON, Ala. (WHDH) — Firefighters in Alabama rang in the New Year with their own version of New York’s famous ball drop.

The Anniston Fire Department posted video to their Facebook page, showing one of their rookie firefighters playing the role of the “crystal ball.”

Wrapped in white Christmas lights, Wilkerson can be seen slowly sliding down the fireman’s pole as his colleagues counted down to midnight.

The hilarious video mimicking the Times Square New Year’s Eve ball drop has been shared over 3,500 times on Facebook, with nearly 200,000 views in just a day!

