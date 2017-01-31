Albright: Trump’s immigration order ‘created more danger’

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright criticized President Donald Trump’s new executive order on immigration, saying it is reckless.

Albright is a native of the Czech Republic and moved to America with her family when she was a child. She served as Secretary of State under President Bill Clinton. In a new interview, she said Trump’s immigration order will only create more danger.

“It has not made America safer. Let me say, I think this was the most unprepared plan that I have ever seen in terms of the lack of coordination with other parts of the government,” said Albright. “We’re seeing that every hour where various departments were not, in fact, notified. So unprepared.”

Albright also said that blaming a whole religion is “truly outrageous and unamerican.”

