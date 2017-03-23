Alexander Bradley’s ex-girlfriend recalls night of shooting at Hernandez trial

BOSTON (WHDH) - Alexander Bradley’s former girlfriend took the stand Thursday in Aaron Hernandez’s double murder trial, where she testified about the night of the shooting.

Brooke Wilcox said Hernandez and Bradley showed up at her house in East Hartford, Connecticut in the early morning hours after the shooting in the South End of Boston. Wilcox said Bradley was in a panic and recalled that Hernandez was pacing and possibly drunk.

The former Patriots player is on trial for allegedly murdering Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado back in 2012. Prosecutors said Bradley was driving when Hernandez reached over from the passenger seat and opened fire because he felt disrespected over a spilled drink at a nightclub.

Months later in Florida, Bradley said Hernandez shot him in the face and left him for dead to silence him about the Boston killings. Wilcox cried when she said Hernandez called her from Florida to say he did not know where Bradley was.

The defense accused Wilcox of working with Bradley to make up a story to protect him. The defense said Bradley is the one who killed de Abreu and Furtado over a drug deal and is trying to blame Hernandez. When asked about this, Wilcox replied, “Untrue.”

