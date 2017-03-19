CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Toll booth workers could be a thing of the past under a bill before the New Hampshire House.

The legislation would allow the state to implement all-electronic tolling at locations in Hooksett, Dover and Rochester. All of the locations currently have E-ZPass lanes along with traditional toll collectors.

The House Transportation Committee is taking testimony Wednesday on the bill. It’s already passed the Senate.

If New Hampshire does move to all-electronic tolling, the bill gives users an option to purchase an “anonymous” transponder.

Users who are worried about their information being collected could anonymously use and buy transponders. It’s unclear exactly what information would be collected to administer the program while maintaining a person’s anonymity.

