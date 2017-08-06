All lanes on Mass Pike to reopen Monday morning

BOSTON (WHDH) — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) confirmed that all four lanes in each direction of the Mass Pike will be reopened in time for Monday’s commute.

The announcement means the construction near Commonwealth Avenue is almost three weeks ahead of schedule.

While all the lanes will be reopened, routes are still expected to see delays until Aug. 14.

