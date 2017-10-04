All out of love: FDA tells Mass. bakery “love” is not an ingredient

CONCORD, MA (WHDH) - A bakery in Concord isn’t feeling the love from the Food and Drug Administration Wednesday after the FDA said Love Stinks…as an ingredient.

The Nashoba Brook Bakery, located on Commonwealth Ave in Concord, listed a crazy little thing called love as one of its ingredients in a Nashoba Granola product. But an FDA inspection, which took place from May 25 through June 8 (according to FDA records) reviewed the ingredients list for the bakery’s products and determined…that ain’t love.

This bad love, according to the FDA, was not allowed to be listed on the label because “‘Love’ is not a common or usual name of an ingredient, and is considered to be intervening material because it is not part of the common or usual name of the ingredient.”

The inspection letter also detailed what it found as other “serious violations” in the bakery’s facility that it had not yet addressed.

There is no word whether the bakery will appeal the decision and ask why can’t this be love, or if it will attempt to create any other products in the name of love.

