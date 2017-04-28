Alleged drugged driver charged after near-crashes on NH highway

PELHAM, MA (WHDH) - A police cruiser and several other vehicles in Pelham, New Hampshire, were nearly struck Thursday by an alleged drugged driver.

Police dashcam video shows a Jeep Cherokee swerve in front of a police cruiser on Route 38, nearly causing a head-on collision.

The officer turned his car around and followed the driver, who then crossed into oncoming traffic, running another car off the road.

An officer said the driver, 27-year-old Alexander Clement, appeared to be passed out at the wheel. Police say he was driving high on drugs.

Clement was charged with reckless driving and driving under the influence.

He’s due in court in June.

