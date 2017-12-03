CANTERBURY, NH (WHDH) - An alleged drunk driver is facing charges after driving the wrong way on a I-93 South in Canterbury, New Hampshire.

The driver was going north in the southbound lane around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers arrested the driver and identified him as 27-year-old Thomas Devareene of Manchester, NH.

Police said his blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)