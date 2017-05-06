Alleged drunk driver goes off road in Pelham

PELHAM, MA (WHDH) - Early Friday morning, Pelham Police received multiple calls of a car that went off the road.

Once on scene, officers found that the car was traveling on Jericho Road, was unable to maneuver a sharp corner and went off the road into a culvert.

The vehicle was lodged and hanging a few feet over a brook.

The driver has been identified as 22-year-old Kaileigh Stelmack of Pelham.

She was the only one in the vehicle and was not injured.

Police determined she was driving under the influence of alcohol and she was arrested.

Her Breath Alcohol Content was over twice the legal limit of 0.08

Stelmack was charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated and two counts of Driving While Intoxicated.

She was released on $1,000 bail.

She is set to appear in Salem court on May 12th.

This is the second DUI crash on Jericho Road in less than 24 hours.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)