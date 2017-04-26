Alleged drunk driver in Somerset attempts to fight officers

SOMERSET, MA (WHDH) - An alleged drunk driver in Somerset, led his car on a crash course.

The front tire of the car was torn off from the crash.

Police say the man was drunk and attempted to fight officers before he was taken into custody.

When officers arrived, the driver was revving his engine, attempting to escape, but was unable to due to the amount of damage on his vehicle.

