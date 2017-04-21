Alleged drunken driver nearly hits pedestrians on wild ride through Chelsea

CHELSEA (WHDH) - Shocking video captured a wild ride through the streets of Chelsea as a suspected drunken driver narrowly missed driving into several pedestrians.

Police say Jose Valle, 56, was drunk when he was caught driving erratically on Thursday afternoon through the city’s downtown section.

Valle allegedly hit a car on Grove Street then crossed over to Broadway. After that, pedestrians were forced to flee to safety as the vehicle came at them.

Police say Valle slammed into a park bench, trash can, drove up onto the city hall lawn and crashing into plants.

Valle is also accused of putting the car in reverse and hitting one of the city’s antique light poles before taking of.

Police say the man’s car broke down, bringing the dangerous drive to an end, at which point he was taken into custody.

