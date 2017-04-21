Alleged drunken driver nearly hits several pedestrians on wild ride through Chelsea

CHELSEA (WHDH) - Shocking video captured a wild ride through the streets of Chelsea as a suspected drunken driver narrowly missed driving into several pedestrians.

Police say Jose Valle, 56, was drunk when he was caught driving erratically on Thursday afternoon through the city’s downtown section.

It all started when police say Valle hit a car on Grove Street then crossed over to Broadway. Pedestrians were forced jump out of the way as Valle’s vehicle went up onto the sidewalk. Video shows his vehicle nearly running over a group of people.

Police say Valle slammed into a park bench, trash can, drove up onto the city hall lawn and crashing into plants. Valle is also accused of putting the car in reverse and hitting one of the city’s antique light poles before taking of.

Police say his car broke down, bringing the dangerous drive to an end, at which point he was taken into custody.

Investigators say Valle’s blood alcohol level was found to be three times the legal limit. He’s facing a slew of charges, including driving under the influence.

Valle declined to comment on his actions after posting bail Friday at Chelsea District Court. He’s due back in court in June.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)