Alleged fentanyl dealer busted near Hull preschool

HULL, MA (WHDH) - A Hull man is facing drug charges after police said officers found him mixing fentanyl at his home, which is located just feet away from a preschool.

Richard Jankowski, 28, was arrested on Feb. 3, and charged with fentanyl possession and intent to distribute in a school zone.

Police said officers searched Jankowski’s home on Nantasket Avenue and found him mixing the drug in his bedroom.

Investigators also found materials “associated with the creation and distribution of fentanyl and the substance Suboxone,” police said.

Jankowski’s home sits 167 feet away from Hull Community Nursery School. The Drug Free School Zone law states that no drugs can be possessed or distributed within 300 feet of a school.

