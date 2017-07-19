NORTHAMPTON, MA (WHDH) — According to Massachusetts State Police, a drunk driver was arrested after going 105 mph on I-91 in a construction zone Tuesday.

Troopers were notified of a pickup truck driving at high speeds and driving erratically in Northampton.

When police located the 2005 Ford pickup truck, the suspect’s vehicle had reportedly nearly collided with a box truck when the operator changed lanes without signaling.

Police say the truck accelerated to 105 mph in the 45 mph construction zone. Police finally caught up with the truck when it slowed due to traffic.

Police pulled over the vehicle, at which point the trooper saw the driver was not wearing any clothing.

After requesting the driver put his pants on, police asked for a license and registration. The driver was able to provide a license, but he couldn’t find his registration.

The truck operator was identified as Alexander Shanwenda, 24, of Chicopee.

Police noted strong signs of alcohol consumption, along with an empty bottle in the back of the man’s truck.

Several sobriety tests were administered on the scene, and police say Shanwenda failed all of the tests.

He was placed under arrest with charges including operating under the influence of liquor, operating to endanger, marked lanes violation and speeding in a construction zone.

An inventory of the truck was conducted and police discovered two 6-packs of beer with four bottles missing, three bottles empty, and five full bottles left over.

Shanwedna will be arraigned in the Holyoke District Court.

