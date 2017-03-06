Allergy season could be longer than usual this year

Despite the chilly weather this weekend, the unusually warm weather last month could lead to more allergy problems.

The National Weather Service said that allergy season could be longer on the East Coast this year because plants have bloomed more than two weeks early.

Experts say the warm weather has allowed harmful insects like mosquitoes and ticks to appear early as well.

