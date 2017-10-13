LYNN, MA (WHDH) - The decision to allow girls into Boy Scouts has gotten mixed reaction across the country, but not for one troop in Lynn who has allowed girls to join for years.

Seven-year-old Kamryn Collins joined Boy Scout pack 22 one year ago.

“She allowed me to be in it, so what can I say, I wanted to be in it,” Collins said.

Collins’ cub master said they have been allowing girls to join her troop for three years.

“I didn’t want to offer this great program for youth in the middle of the city and exclude half the population of kids. I just don’t think it’s fair,” said Cub Master Melissa Romaniello.

However, it wasn’t until Wednesday that the Boy Scouts of America announced plans to formally recognize and allow girls into the organization.

Some Girl Scouts aren’t happy about this change.

“I strongly believe in girls being in a single-gender environment to help them learn and help them reach their full potential,” said Pat Parcellin, of the Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts.

Girl Scouts have suggested that this is a financial move for the Boys Scouts, to get more members and more money.

“There’s nothing that Boy Scouts offers that Girl Scouts does not offer. Girls are hiking, they’re starting camp fires, they’re climbing walls, they’re going horseback riding,” Parcellin continued.

For Collins’ mom, it’s simply about what is the best fit for her daughter.

“It shouldn’t be divided by gender. It should be about the person,” Gabrielle Collins said.

The move to allow girls in nationally will go into affect next year. The Boy Scouts said some activities will be integrated between the genders, while others will be separated.

