(WHDH) — Lottery players across the country are hoping 2018 is their lucky year.

Between the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots, $995 million is up for grabs.

The drawing for the $445 million Mega Millions jackpot is Friday.

The drawing for Powerball, with a jackpot of $550 million, is Saturday night.

The reality is that the odds of winning are stacked against you.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions is one in 302.6 million.

The Powerball is slightly better with odds of winning at one in 292 million.

The odds of winning both are one in 88 quadrillion.

