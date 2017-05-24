Aly Raisman says she was body-shamed at airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - Olympic gold-medalist Aly Raisman shared a recent experience where she claims she was body-shamed by a person at the airport.

Raisman, 22, tweeted that she was at the airport when a woman recognized her by her biceps. She said a man responded by saying, “I don’t see any muscles” and continued to stare at her. Raisman said the man was rude and the encounter left her feeling uncomfortable.

“He was very rude. Staring at me, shaking his head like it couldn’t be me because I didn’t look ‘strong enough’ to him? Not cool,” tweeted Raisman.

Raisman has been an outspoken advocate for positive body image, posing in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition and talking about how she believes all women are strong and beautiful. Some followers called her rant entitled but Raisman said she feels she had every right to express herself.

This is not the first time Raisman has spoken out about being judged. Last November, she opened up on her Instagram about being teased when she was younger because of her physique.

