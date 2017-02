BOSTON (WHDH) - Amazon has said they will be expanding into the Back Bay.

The company has had a large presence near MIT for years, but it will now be leasing space from ‘We Work.’

A spokesperson for Amazon declined to comment on the expansion and lease.

They did say however that they will remain in their Kendall Square location.

