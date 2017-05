Amazon, to compete with Walmart, is making it easier for non-prime members to get free shipping.

The company is lowering their free shipping minimum to $25.00 of eligible items.

The threshold used to be $49.00, then it was lowered to $35.00 in February and now it is being lowered again.

The change is posted on the company’s website.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)