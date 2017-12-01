Amazon package delivery driver caught defecating on curb near home

SACRAMENTO (WHDH) — A contracted Amazon driver has been fired after surveillance cameras captured her defecating on the curb near a homeowner’s driveway while delivering packages.

The incident happened on a quiet cul-de-sac on a suburban Sacramento street.

The homeowner, who declined to be interviewed on camera, told CNN that the surveillance video was taken just a few days earlier.

On the video, the delivery driver stops in front of the home, makes a deposit on the curb next to the homeowner’s driveway.

The driver then ran back into the van and drove away.

A Sacramento TV station determined the driver was making a delivery driver for Amazon, but worked independently.

Amazon has taken responsibility for what happened, telling KCRA 3, “This does not reflect the high standards we have for delivery service providers. This individual is no longer delivering Amazon packages and we’re in direct communication with the customer.”

Amazon sent the customer a gift card, though the victim did not say how much it was worth.

