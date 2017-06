Amazon is looking to change the delivery game.

The online retailer now has a patent for a shipping label that includes a built-in parachute.

It has been developing a concept to deliver packages by drones.

Their new system would drop packages from the air and make sure they’re not damaged when they land.

Amazon already made it’s first drone delivery in Britain.

