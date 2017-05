Amazon is refunding more than 70 million dollars in orders made by kids.

The Federal Trade Commission announced that the company is providing refunds for parents whose children made ‘in-app’ purchases without their permissions over the past five years.

Amazon says it sent eligible consumers an email to receive a refund.

