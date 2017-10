Amazon says it received 238 proposals for 2nd headquarters

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon says it received 238 proposals from cities and regions hoping to be the home of the company’s second headquarters.

RELATED: Boston’s 218-page Amazon proposal centered around Suffolk Downs

The online retailer kicked off its hunt for a second headquarters in September, promising to bring 50,000 new jobs and spend up to $5 billion. Proposals from cities, states and regions were due last week, and Amazon made clear that tax breaks and grants would be a big deciding factor on where it chooses to land.

Amazon.com has said the second headquarters will be a full equal to its Seattl

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)