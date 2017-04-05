Amazon to refund purchases made by children

If your child ever made a purchase on Amazon without your permission, you are not alone.

Amazon customers whose children made in-app purchases without their parents okay, due to lack of sufficient safeguards, could get a refund.

The company agreed to a settlement in court yesterday with the Federal Trade Commision.

The settlement states 70 million dollars is to be refunded to parents who’s kids made transactions without permission between November 2011 and May 2016.

The process of refunding for eligible customers will begin shortly.

