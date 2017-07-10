(WHDH) – Amazon Prime shoppers can expect some special deals coming their way starting Monday night. The company will kick off its third annual “Prime Day.”

Amazon says it will officer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours. The deals will begin at 9 p.m. on Monday.

Buyer need to have Amazon’s Prime membership, which costs about $100 a year.

The company saw some major sales bumps in the past during “Prime Day.”

