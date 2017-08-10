AMBER Alert canceled as missing 3-year-old Worcester girl found

WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - WORCESTER (WHDH) — An Amber Alert has been canceled for a missing 3-year-old girl from Worcester after she was found alive early Thursday morning.

Ella Abbott, 3, was reported missing, and an AMBER Alert was issued for her whereabouts, after she was taken by her mother Wednesday night.

Abbott was found along with her mother, Lee-Ann Abbott Rickheit, in a wooded area in Charlton.

State Police said Rickheit took the girl at around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday and made threats to harm the child.

A search commenced for a blue 2007 Hyundai Sonata. The alert was canceled after 3 a.m. on Thursday.

Abbott was conscious and alert and was taken to UMass Medical Center for examination. Rickheit was taken into police custody. Charges at this point are not known. She was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital under police guard.

