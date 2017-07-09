AMBER ALERT CANCELLED: State Police find 21-month old boy from Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MA (WHDH) - The 21-month-old taken from his mother’s home has been found.

Massachusetts State Police issued an Amber Alert for the boy early Sunday morning.

Officials say the boy was taken from his mother’s home around 1 am on Sunday following a domestic assault.

Police say the boy’s 24-year-old father, Joshua Calcorzi is now in custody.

The little boy is said to be safe at this time.

7News will bring updates.

