AMBER ALERT: State Police looking for 21-month old boy from Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police issued an Amber Alert for a 21-month-old boy from Chicopee.

Officials say the boy was taken from his mother’s home around 1 am on Sunday following a domestic assault.

Jandel Calcorzi is described by authorities as a white boy with long blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a t-shirt and diaper.

Police say they are looking for the boy’s 24-year-old father, Joshua Calcorzi who is suspected of taking the child.

Officials say Calcorzi is white, around 5’8″, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He has full sleeve tattoos on both arms.

State Police ask anyone with information or any tips to contact them immediately.

