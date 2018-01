PEABODY, MA (WHDH) - A four-vehicle crash involving an ambulance is snarling traffic Thursday afternoon on Route 128 in Peabody.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on the southbound side of the highway near Route 114.

Video from Sky7 showed severe front-end damage to the ambulance.

The cause of the crash is not clear.

Officials say no one was injured.

