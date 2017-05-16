Ambulance worker injured after crash in Boston

An EMS worker is injured following an ambulance crash in Boston Tuesday morning.

According to EMS, the ambulance was responding to a scene when it crashed into a car on Tremont Street.

The worker was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Fortunately, no patients were inside the ambulance at the time.

Nobody inside the car involved in the crash was injured.

