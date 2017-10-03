AMC Theaters offering $5 movie tickets until Halloween

(WHDH) — Grab your favorite fountain drink, some candy and a box of popcorn. AMC Theaters is offering $5 movie tickets every Tuesday until Halloween!
In a tweet Tuesday, the company said the offer is good for every AMC Stubs member and anyone who signs up for a membership.
That’s not the only deal available to moviegoers. AMC also announced a special popcorn and soda combo on Tuesdays for $5.
