AMC Theaters offering $5 movie tickets until Halloween

(WHDH) — Grab your favorite fountain drink, some candy and a box of popcorn. AMC Theaters is offering $5 movie tickets every Tuesday until Halloween!

In a tweet Tuesday, the company said the offer is good for every AMC Stubs member and anyone who signs up for a membership.

That’s not the only deal available to moviegoers. AMC also announced a special popcorn and soda combo on Tuesdays for $5.

To find a theater near you, click here.

We have big savings for our 10M AMC Stubs Members! Today, we have $5 tix at box office & $5 popcorn/drink combos! https://t.co/3WY6L7ahXj pic.twitter.com/ZTaKcB6Wl9 — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) October 3, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)