NEW YORK (WHDH) - Patriots star Danny Amendola is trading the football field for the catwalk.

The wide receiver took center stage during New York Fashion Week, walking in the Phillip Plein show Monday night.

His girlfriend, former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, posted a video of Amendola in action.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)