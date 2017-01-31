America wants to see Patriots lose Super Bowl, new poll says

HOUSTON (WHDH) – Haters are always going hate.

“It’s time for a younger team, a more deserving team to step up and take the trophy. Matty Ice has been at this a long time. He deserves it,” Joshua Pena said.

With the Super Bowl just days away, the polarizing Patriots are the subject of a new national poll.

Fifty-three percent of football fans nationwide are rooting for the Falcons to win. Just 27 percent are rooting for Patriots to win.

“I don’t want them to win, I don’t want them to lose, but I don’t want them to win. Atlanta all the way,” Pena said.

“I kind of want the Falcons to win. They haven’t been there in a while,” said Jordan Lindberg.

And of course Tom Brady was included in the poll. It shows he’s both popular and not so popular at the same time.

He won the poll as the most liked quarterback in the league. He also took the top spot in the least favorite category.

“He’s the GOAT man, I can’t take nothing from him. I love Tom Brady, even with all the scandals I love to see him out there. He does great work,” Mark Garza said.

In Houston, there is a lot of respect for the Patriots and Brady.

In fact, the poll shows that more than 50 percent of people think the Patriots will win the super bowl.

“I’d rather not see them win, because they beat my team but if they win more respect to them. They’re a great team, great quarterback, great coach,” Garza said.

“I really want them to fight for it all the way to the end,” said Jabarie Mohr.

Americans may be divided on a lot of topics lately, but at least there’s still something many can agree on.

After all, it’s fun to hate the guys at the top of their game.

