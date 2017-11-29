American Airlines glitch leaves many holiday flights without pilots

(WHDH) — Scores of flights this holiday season are reportedly in danger of being cancelled due to an American Airlines scheduling glitch.

The Dallas Morning News reports the airline is scrambling to fix a scheduling mishap that allowed pilots and other staffers to take time off during the week of Christmas.

The glitch is impacting staffing on thousands of flights, according to the Allied Pilots Association.

American spokesman Matt Miller told the news outlet that airline is “working through this to make sure we take care of our pilots and get our customers to where they need to go over the holidays.”

American said it is offering pilots 1.5 times their normal hourly wage to pick up flights. The Allied Pilots Association is arguing that the proposed solution violates its labor contract.

Miller said the glitch caused the airlines’ scheduling system to show sufficient coverage during the month of December, when that was not the case.

American claims it will resolve the issue and issued the following statement:

“We are working diligently to address the issue and expect to avoid cancellations this holiday season. We have reserve pilots to help cover flying in December, and we are paying pilots who pick up certain open trips 150 percent of their hourly rate – as much as we are allowed to pay them per the contract. We will work with the APA to take care of our pilots and ensure we get our customers to where they need to go over the holidays.”

