American Airlines plane struck by lightning during take-off

An American Airlines flight was struck by lightning during take-off on Friday night.

The Seattle bound flight began shaking after being struck and some passengers said there was a burning smell in the cabin.

The pilot announced they would be returning to Miami International Airport.

Although it was a rough landing according to a passenger, the pilot was able to land safely.

There were no injuries.

American Airlines said they replaced the plane and sent the passengers to Seattle shortly after the incident.

