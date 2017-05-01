American cruise ship sets sail for inaugural trip to Cuba

TAMPA, Fla. (WHDH) — A Royal Caribbean cruise ship set sail from Tampa, Florida on Sunday on its first voyage to Cuba.

Port Tampa Bay’s first cruiser to Cuba began with a special ceremony on board the ship “The Empress of the Seas.”

The ship is on a seven-night cruiser to Cozumel, Mexico; Belize and Havana, Cuba. The ship will dock in Havana and tourists will be bused to several sightseeing locations in Cuba as part of the trip.

