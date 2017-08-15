American flag set on fire outside Arlington repair shop

ARLINGTON, MA (WHDH) - Police in Arlington are investigating after officials say an American flag was set ablaze outside a repair shop on Massachusetts Ave.

A patrol officer found the flag burning around 6:15 a.m. outside Minuteman Repair, Chief Frederick Ryan said.

The fire department was called for assistance, but the blaze burned out quickly, leaving a pile of ash on the sidewalk.

Authorities have not identified any suspects. The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

