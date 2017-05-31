American flags found vandalized in New Hampshire

DANVILLE, N.H. (WHDH) — Police in a small New Hampshire town are investigating several reports of vandalism to American flags.

The Danville Police Department said American flags in the town have been recently targeted by vandals during the overnight hours. The vandalism has mostly been occurring in the Colby Pond area over the last few weeks. Police said the most recent vandalism happened on the night of Memorial Day.

“I think it’s terrible,” said Joyce Gonthier, who had two American flags vandalized. “And I hope they find the people that did it. Kids or adults. And I think they should have to pay for all the flags that they damaged.”

Police have no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)