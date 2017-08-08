AmeriCorps members to help with New Hampshire drug crisis

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Sixteen AmeriCorps members will be helping 480 people with substance use disorders and behavioral health needs in New Hampshire.

Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital in Lebanon is getting a grant from the federal agency that oversees volunteering and service programs specifically aimed at combating the state’s opioid epidemic. AmeriCorps members will serve as community health workers to help patients overcome barriers to treatment, such as housing, literacy and transportation problems.

The hospital will provide $240,000 in matching support and other resources in addition to the $315,000 in federal funds.

The grant was announced Tuesday by Democratic U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)