Amesbury firefighters help mom deliver baby boy

AMESBURY, MA (WHDH) - When a mother unexpectedly went into labor at her home, Amesbury Fire-Rescue paramedics rushed to the scene to assist.

“This was a team effort and I want to thank each of the firefighters who helped deliver this baby boy,” Chief Kenneth Berkenbush said.

Five firefighters responded to the call for help Tuesday afternoon and successfully helped deliver the baby safely.

Firefighter-paramedics James Bateman and Carl Rizzo responded, along with firefighter-EMTs Ryan York, Jamie Clark and Brian Dickson, and Berkenbush.

“Too often we respond to incidents that don’t have happy outcomes, so being able to help bring a new life into the world is a very moving experience,” Berkenbush said.

All five firefighters who assisted with the delivery received their blue stork pins.

