AMESBURY, MA (WHDH) - Amesbury Police announced that they have found the “aggressive” pit bull that attacked a person before going missing.

Residents near the area were initially asked by police to remain indoors but police later lifted the shelter in place.

Officials had believed that the pit bull may attack again and reminded residents in the area to avoid approaching the dog.

Amesbury Police said multiple units were in the area attempting to locate the dog along with Animal Control.

There is no word on the current condition of the person who was attacked by the pit bull.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)