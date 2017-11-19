Amesbury Police: Urgent public safety alert, aggressive Pitbull missing after attacking one person

AMESBURY, MA (WHDH) - Amesbury Police issued a public safety alert after an aggressive Pitbull attacked a person and went missing.

Residents near Whitehall Lake Drive Condos, Barbara Drive, Pamela Lane and Unicorn Circle near Whitehall Road are being asked by police to remain indoors for the time being.

The aggressive Pitbull was tracked to the area and there have been multiple reports of the dog being seen running loose throughout the neighborhoods.

Officials believe the Pitbull may attack again and remind residents in the area to avoid approaching the dog.

Amesbury Police said multiple units are in the area attempting to locate the dog along with Animal Control.

The police department said they will update residents once they locate the dog.

There is no word on the current condition of the person who was attacked by the Pitbull.

URGENT PUBLIC SAFETY ALERT Aggressive brown Pitbull area of Whitehall Rd. Already attacked one person. Avoid area and do not approach this dog. https://t.co/Gh0c5PlLvT pic.twitter.com/p3J5qwWzb0 — Amesbury Police (@AmesburyPD) November 19, 2017

