Amherst Museum to open exhibit recreating stolen art pieces

AMHERST, MA (WHDH) - An art museum in Amherst is opening a new exhibit on Tuesday.

Visitors will see a new look of the 13 pieces that were stolen more than 25 years ago from the Gardner Museum in Boston.

The Mead Art Museum said an artist recreated the artwork through a series of drawings in glowing light boxes.

The Gardner Museum heist is the largest unsolved art heist in U.S history, with 500 million dollars worth of artwork still missing.

