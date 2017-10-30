Andover cancels Halloween, school on Tuesday due to severe storm damage

ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - Andover won’t be taking part in Halloween on Tuesday due to severe damage caused early Monday by torrential rain and strong winds.

Police say 80 percent of the town was without power as of Monday afternoon.

The town cancelled school on Tuesday and postponed Halloween to a later date that has yet to be determined.

“Trees still coming down with wires in Andover,” police tweeted. “Don’t walk through the spaghetti mess of wires and branches, even if your power is out.”

Officials are expected to provide more updates at a 5 p.m. press conference.

IMAGE: Just got to Andover. Large tree fell on top of power lines. 80% of town w/o power & #Halloween has been cancelled. #7News pic.twitter.com/Keokp3hj3n — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) October 30, 2017

